UPDATE: Bossier City residents no longer have to boil water

UPDATE:

You no longer have to boil your water if you live in a certain area of Bossier City.

Officials announced Tuesday that the boil advisory has been lifted for residents and businesses along Barksdale Blvd. between Beverly St. and Mason Dr. after water samples came back negative for contaminants.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A portion of Bossier City has been placed under a boil advisory following a water main break.

On Friday the City of Bossier City announced that a boil advisory has been issued after a break

occurred on water main along Barksdale Blvd. The Utilities Department is working to repair the line.

The advisory is in effect for residents and businesses along Barksdale Blvd. between Beverly

St. and Mason Dr.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.