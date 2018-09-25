UPDATE: Bossier murder victim was Airman at BAFB

UPDATE: The man that was shot and killed Tuesday in Bossier was an Airman at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. Kidd was assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group.

“The loss of an Airman in such a tragic event is a devastating blow to our team,” said Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “We ask that you keep TSgt Kidd’s family and friends in your thoughts as we work through this extremely difficult time.”

Tech Sgt. Kidd was a loading standardization crew chief and entered the Air Force in March 2008.

“Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd was an integral member of our team,” said 2nd Maintenance Group deputy commander Lt. Col. Steven Shepan. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this especially difficult time.”

Barksdale Air Force Base was Kidd’s 4th assignment. He was previously stationed at Osan Air Base, Korea and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

ORIGINAL:

Bossier Police have released the name of the person shot and killed Tuesday morning.

At 5:43 am, September 25, 2018, Bossier City Police Officers responded to multiple calls that gun shots were heard in the 500 block of Parklane Drive in the Green Acres area.

Officers located an unresponsive male subject outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is Joshua Lewis Kidd, a resident of Parklane Drive. Kidd was 30 years old. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are actively investigating the crime.

Any residents who have video surveillance showing suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to please contact the Bossier City Police Department at Bossier City Police Department at 422-3252.

Information on the crime can also be given anonymously by contacting Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. All tips submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.