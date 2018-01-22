UPDATE: Caddo CSI identifies body found early today

Caddo Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators have identified the body found early this morning in the 200 block of Mayo Road early this morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

He was identified as Christopher B. Sheldon, 49, of Shreveport, after Caddo CSI detectives took Sheldon’s fingerprints and matched them through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

Deputy Chris Woods was on patrol around 3:45 a.m. when he discovered Sheldon’s body in the roadway in the eastbound lane of travel. Woods said Sheldon was lying face down partially on his bicycle and had a wound to his head.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office believes Sheldon is the victim of a hit and run. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 681-1116.