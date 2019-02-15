UPDATE: Claiborne parent presses legal action

Several fifth graders at Claiborne Magnet Elementary were taking a middle school placement test last tuesday when they say test proctors, not teachers, physically and verbally abused them.



Parents claim some kids were told they were not going to do well on the test because of their skin color.



More than 50 parents met with school officials the day after to discuss what happened.

Superintendent Lamar Goree offered retesting for students, which parents that we’ve spoken to are not fine with.

“No lawsuit filed that (we) are aware of. The parents met last week with the superintendent and were provided options based on their child’s individual needs,” said Caddo Parish Communications Director Mary Nash Wood. “They were able to go home and make a decision and we have worked to meet their needs.”