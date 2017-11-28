UPDATE: Coroner identifies man fatally shot in the head

UPDATE:

A man who was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Timothy Mark Emery Jr.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday Emery was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on Clover St.

An autopsy is pending through University Health.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit Lockemup.org.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shreveport Police are investigating another act of gun violence which has left a man dead.

It happened Monday evening around 7:45 p.m. on Clover Street in Shreveport’s Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

According to police at the scene, a man was found inside the doorway of a home at the corner of the street with gun shot wounds.

Police say the man suffered an apparent gun shot wound to the head.

NBC 6 News crews report there are over 20 shell casings still on the ground at the scene.

Shreveport Police say they currently have no suspect..

Tonight’s gun violence marked the fourth shooting in five days in the city.

Corporal Marcus Hines talked about the gun violence with frustration growing in his voice.

“Guys you gotta put these guns down. This is just ridiculous,” said Corporal Hines. “You’ve got way too many instances of this going on. Frankly, I’m getting kind of tired of seeing this. It’s happening for no really important reason.”

Corporal Hines says a dark colored sedan fled the scene. If you have any information about this murder, please contact Crime Stoppers.