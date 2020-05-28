UPDATE: COVID-19 testing hours change at Shreveport site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There has been a change in the hours for a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Shreveport.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, due to weather the hours have been changed to 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Caddo Magnet High School on 1601 Viking Dr.

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will also be available:

Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caddo Parish Health Unit at Vivian on 102 Industrial Dr. in Vivian

To register for testing, call (318) 227-3354. Pre-registration is preferred. However, drive-ups/walk-ins are also welcome. Please bring valid ID.

Over the past six weeks LSU Health Shreveport has mobilized literally to make COVID-19 testing available across North Louisiana. Free COVID-19 testing has been taking place in medically underserved rural and urban neighborhoods since April 24. To date, more than 1,600 tests have been administered at 24 testing sites held in nine parishes.

These community testing efforts have been made possible due to LSU Health Shreveport’s long-standing partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers across north Louisiana, financial support from Caddo Parish Commission and corporate donors, logistics and safety oversight by the Louisiana National Guard, and additional support from civic groups like One Hundred Men of Shreveport and many other organizations and businesses in our community.

LSU Health Shreveport also has decades of experience with traveling to rural and urban medically underserved neighborhoods for decades, providing these areas with adequate access to cancer screening exams and education about cancer prevention through the Partners in Wellness mobile cancer screening unit.

When the need was identified to expand community testing and make access to testing available in areas our community most affected by the virus, LSU Health Shreveport was able to respond with a solution quickly by utilizing the Partners in Wellness mobile screening vans and capabilities of the Emerging Viral Threat Lab established at LSUHS in March to address the critical need for more COVID-19 testing and research. Testing is especially important now as the state begins to reopen and people are planning to return to work and their “new normal” way of life.

Those who come to the testing sites stay in car for the duration of the process to limit their exposure to others. Swabbing is conducted on-site and the samples are properly stored on the Partners in Wellness van to be brought back to LSU Health Shreveport for processing by the EVT Lab.

All testing is free, and everyone is sent home with a “stay healthy” kit that includes a mask, hygiene products, information on next steps after testing, and educational materials on COVID-19 prevention.

A key goal for LSUHS at these testing sites is to educate attendees about the virus and preventative measures they need to be taking to avoid getting sick or getting someone else sick. Our behaviors now and will determine how well north Louisiana can control another possible wave of COVID-19 in the future.

For additional resources and information about LSU Health Shreveport’s community COVID-19 testing, visit www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources.

