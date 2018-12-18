UPDATE: Crash causes outage in Bossier

UPDATE – 7:50 AM: The southbound lanes of Benton Rd. are now open from Viking to Melrose.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Melrose. Benton Rd. had been closed from Viking to Melrose due to broken power pole.

Power to all but one traffic signal in the area has been restored. The traffic signal at the intersection of Airline and Melrose remains without power. Bossier Police units are working traffic at that location.

———————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY – 1:35 AM

SWEPCO reports more than 4,000 customers are without power in North Bossier City within the 71111 zip code which includes the Greenacres neighborhood.

There are also traffic lights out along Benton Road north of I-220. The outage was reported just before 11:30pm and SWEPCO estimates power will be restored by 3:30am.

Bossier City Police say the outage was caused by a single vehicle crash on the 2500 block of Benton Road. A power pole was broken in the crash. Benton Road is closed from Tillman to Melrose while crews clear the scene.