UPDATE: East Texas football player collapses on field

UPDATE: According to information from the Carthage School District, the Carthage Middle School football player that collapsed during a game last night, suffers from from an enlarged heart.

The boy is currently being treated at a Shreveport hospital, but is expected to be moved to a hospital Dallas hospital for further treatment.

ORIGINAL: (KETK) A Carthage middle school football player was flown from the field after he collapsed during a Thursday night football game.

The 7th grader collapsed during halftime, while both teams were in the end zones for their halftime team meetings. It is unknown why he collapsed.

CPR was performed and he was stabilized, then carried over by ambulance to the practice field. He was flown out of the field.

Games were cancelled for the remainder of the night.