UPDATE: F-18 makes emergency landing at Barksdale AFB

UPDATE: A spokesman from Barksdale Air Force Base says the F-18 that had to make an emergency landing earlier, is schedule to leave later today.

The F-18 is from China Lake, California. Capt. Andrew Caulk didn’t know where the plane was headed or what caused the emergency landing.

Capt. Caulk says usually in those situations, a pilot will just land at the nearest military base.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL”An F18 has made an emergency landing at Barksdale Air Force Base.

A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning that the plane landed safely at BAFB.

Officials say there was an in-flight emergency and the crew needed to find air space and Barksdale took them in.

We will bring you more information as details become available.