UPDATE: Industrial Drive in Bossier reopens after gas leak capped

Industrial Drive in Bossier has been reopened after gas leak capped.

Original story:

Industrial Drive in Bossier City is closed to traffic from Old Minden Road due to a gas leak.

Bossier City police and fire department personnel are on the scene of a gas leak in the 3400 block of Industrial Drive.

A construction crew working in the area accidentally ruptured a gas main that runs along the south side of Industrial Drive.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. today.

Persons at a few businesses in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution until the situation is remedied. Centerpoint Energy personnel are on the scene to begin the process of stopping the leak.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.