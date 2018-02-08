UPDATE: Industrial Drive in Bossier reopens after gas leak capped

Industrial Drive in Bossier has been reopened after gas leak capped.
Original story:
Industrial Drive in Bossier City is closed to traffic from Old Minden Road due to a gas leak.
Bossier City police and fire department personnel are on the scene of a gas leak in the 3400 block of Industrial Drive.
A construction crew working in the area accidentally ruptured a gas main that runs along the south side of Industrial Drive.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. today.
Persons at a few businesses in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution until the situation is remedied. Centerpoint Energy personnel are on the scene to begin the process of stopping the leak.
NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.