UPDATE: Judge rules in favor of Caddo Commission regarding Confederate monument

UPDATE: A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit to block the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Shreveport Chapter #237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit last October after the Caddo Commission voted in favor of removing the monument.

This is the latest ruling against the UDC, in In May Judge Robert James ruled against the UDC, saying they failed to prove they own the site the monument sits.

“The Parish is pleased that it has the right to decide whether the monument can remain on the Courthouse grounds,” said Donna Frazier, Parish Attorney.

The monument was first unveiled to the community in 1906.

UPDATE: The final decision on the future of the Confederate statue outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse could be coming soon.

The federal judge presiding over the case heard from lawyers today for the Caddo Commission and the Shreveport Chapter #237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A decision from Judge Robert James could come within a month.

ORIGINAL:

A federal judge rules against a group trying to stop the removal of the Confederate statue from the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

In their original lawsuit, the United Daughters of the Confederacy asked for a trial, but so far that date has not been set.

