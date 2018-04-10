UPDATE: LA Senate approves bill extending foster care to age 21

UPDATE: A bill from State Senator Ryan Gatti to extend the age of foster care in Louisiana, was unanimously approved by the Senate.

The bill allows teenagers to remain in foster care until they graduate high school or turn 21 years old, whichever comes first.

The bill now moves to the Louisiana House for debate.

ORIGINAL:

A bill proposed to extend the age of foster care from 18 to 21 shocked Louisiana lawmakers after it received a green light before a senate committee on Monday.

Senate Bill 129 by Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City, would allow teenagers to remain in foster care until they graduate high school or turn 21 years old, whichever comes first.

Gatti said the extension would provide adolescents in foster care with a stable support system to prepare them for independent living.

An emotional presentation from foster children experiencing difficulty with adapting to adulthood left some panel members in tears, making Senate Bill 129 too fascinating to reject.

As a result, the Senate Finance Committee is expected to increase state spending, as Louisiana deals with an impending $692 million deficit.