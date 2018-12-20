UPDATE: LDH says Bossier water can return to normal operations

UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health says the Bossier Water System is free to return to normal operations.

The water system has conducted a 60 day chlorine flush after a brain eating amoeba was found in the Sligo Water System back in October.

The flush lasted for six weeks.

Since the discovery, the state has tested the water once a week and the city tested the water twice a week.

The city sent it its final sample to the state this morning and the results came back in this morning.

–ORGINAL STORY–

“Everything has gone accorrding to plan, we have kept the chlorine at a level that was above the one point that was required by the department of health” said Pam Glorioso, Bossier City CAO.

City officials say final samples of the water will be submitted to the state, to determine if the water is safe.

The process usually takes a couple of days, but due to the holidays it may take a bit longer.