UPDATE: Local couple dies in suspected murder-suicide

UPDATE:

A husband and wife are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Caddo Parish.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday deputies found the couple inside their home in the 9900 block of Scaife Rd. in Mooringsport.

Detectives identified the victims as 72-year-old Ken Vassar and his wife, 65-year-old Patricia Vassar.

When deputies arrived at the home they were met at the door by the family dog, who had also been shot.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates that Vassar shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Both died at the scene and the motive is believed to be domestic.

The family dog was taken by a neighbor to North Shreveport Animal Hospital for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

