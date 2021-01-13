UPDATE: LSU Health Shreveport offers COVID-19 vaccine ‘only’ to LA residents 70 and above

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In accordance with the directive from Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSU Health Shreveport is currently offering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine “only” to residents who are 70 and older at this time.

While the CDC has announced that those 65 and under may receive the vaccine, as of Wednesday, Jan. 13 only those 70 and older are approved to receive it in Louisiana.

Residents who are under 70 will be advised when the next tier of vaccine is authorized for distribution.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available Monday through Friday in the parking area of the Fairground that runs alongside Interstate-20 at 3701 Hudson.

You can get the vaccination starting at 8 a.m. Anyone arriving before 3:30 p.m. will receive the vaccine that day.

Anyone interested in getting the vaccine MUST pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu.

Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time. After completing the pre-registration to receive the vaccine, individuals will receive email instructions with the date and time to arrive for their vaccine. This ensures minimal wait times.

If an email detailing the vaccine appointment time is not received by 6 p.m. the day after you register, an incorrect email has been provided.

Anyone who does not receive an appointment timeframe within 24 hours of registering should go the Fairgrounds to receive the vaccine between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Those pre-registered will be directed to a designated area to receive the vaccine.

If you do not have access to the internet or a computer, you may still receive vaccine as staff will secure needed information upon arrival.

Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should:

Bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered.

Wear a mask.

Wear clothing with easy access to the upper arm where the vaccine will be administered.

You should remain in your vehicle to receive the vaccine, allowing for safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.