UPDATE: Man arrested after threatening to shoot up local hospital

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center tells KTAL NBC 6 that the facility was never on lockdown as police searched for Elbert White Jr.

ORIGINAL: A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

On Monday 58-year-old Elbert White, Jr., of Shreveport, was arrested by members of the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit.

White was employed at the VA. After learning he was being terminated, he told a co-worker that he was going to commit a mass shooting at the hospital.

LSP-CIU obtained a warrant for terrorizing through Caddo Parish District Court.

Around 9:15 p.m., Troopers from CIU, CID, SWAT and patrol located and arrested White without incident.

White was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for terrorizing and violating his parole.