UPDATE: Police say they found the body of a male inside the truck.

Police have not said if its the same man they reported missing late Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: Shreveport Police dive teams are on the scene of a truck submerged in Brush Bayou.

Early information is that a white Silverado went into the bayou near Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Four divers were called to search the water for any victims.

Police do believe someone was in that white Silverado at the time it went into the bayou.