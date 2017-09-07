UPDATE: Man found shot to death in car identified

UPDATE:

Authorities have released the name of a man who was found shot to death in his car near a Shreveport elementary school.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the victim as 45-year-old Donell Rogers.



Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds late Wednesday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and David Raines Rd.



Rogers was taken to University Health to be autopsied.

Anyone with tips or information about this shooting should call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at Lockemup.org.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man was found shot to death in his car near a local elementary school.

Shreveport police were called to the MLK neighborhood for reports of gunshots right before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victims near David Raines Blvd. and MLK Dr. near Newton Smith Elementary School.

A white Dodge pick-up truck was seen leaving the area, but police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information, leave an anonymous tip with Caddo Parish Crimestoppers by calling: 378-673-7373