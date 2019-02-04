UPDATE: Missing Bossier woman located

UPDATE:

A Bossier City woman who has been missing since last month has been found.

Detectives announced Monday afternoon that 28-year-old Danielle Coats has been located and she is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating a case involving a Bossier City woman who has been missing since last month.

Danielle Renee Coats, 28, was last seen on Jan. 26 at her home in the 5900 block of E. Texas St.

Danielle stands 4’11” tall and weighs 80 lbs. She has shoulder length blonde hair.

Family members say Danielle was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate number 763AWZ when she left her house.

Detectives say there is no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Danielle’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.