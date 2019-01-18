UPDATE: Missing man found

UPDATE: Mr. Fleeks has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

Caddo Parish needs your assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by his family this past month.

Johnny Ray Fleeks, 37, was last seen on Dec. 3 at Wal-mart in the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd.

After visiting the store, he walked away from his vehicle and hasn’t been seen since. He also frequents the Youree Dr. area.

Fleeks is described as a black male, standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy cap, blue jeans, and a khaki jacket.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts contact Det. Demetrice Adams-Ellis at (318) 675-2170 or (318) 681-0700.