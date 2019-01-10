UPDATE: Mother & daughter killed in Bossier City; suspect arrested

UPDATE: Bossier City Police have identified the two women shot and killed Wednesday night.

Police say the victims are 22-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her mother, 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux.

Police identified Frederick Dewayne Jackson as a suspect in the shooting. Jackson was located in Shreveport by members of the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence that Jackson shot S. Simoneaux and M. Simoneaux inside the apartment before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

A neighbor made the call to 911. M. Simoneaux was staying with her daughter at the residence. S. Simoneaux’s and Jackson’s two young children were also present in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The children were turned over to the care of family members.

Detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic situation between Jackson and S. Simoneaux. Detectives arrested Jackson, 22, of Shreveport, for 1st degree murder. He was booked into the Bossier City jail. Bail is set at 7.5 million dollars.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City Police say two women were shot and killed Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at the Misty Hollow Apartments on Misty Lane in Bossier City.

Police are investigating it as a homicide. Their bodies were found inside a first floor apartment by police.

The women were found unresponsive and dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Public Information Officer Traci Landry tells us they’re still working to positively identify the victims and notify next of kin.