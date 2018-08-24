UPDATE: New traffic light at a Bossier City intersection now active

UPDATE: The new traffic signal at Barksdale Blvd & Robert E. Lee in South Bossier Parish is officially activated.

According to Bossier Police, over 30 crashes have happened at that intersection.

ORIGINAL: More than 23,000 travel down Barksdale Blvd and go through the intersection of Robert E. Lee Blvd every day.

“Definitely seen several bad wrecks out there and with the speed limit being 55 still right here even though there is a ton of businesses.”

An intersection with 36 wrecks over three years.

Brian Griffith Bossier Police says,”which it doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is a lot when you consider the fact that this is not a major intersection, you’re looking at a wreck a month pretty much right there.”

“We even had a patient get T-boned over there and had their car flipped,” said clinic director Jared Roge, of Brewer Physical Therapy says a traffic light is well overdue. “it’s pretty dangerous anybody trying to make a left hand turn across there or making a u-turn.”

So the department of transportation has put up a new traffic light to cut down on the accidents and confusion.

Erin Buchanan DOTD spokes person says,”we hope it’s something that proves to be a great thing for safety, a great thing for traffic movement.”

Something that has taken years to put in place.

DOTD conducted a study on traffic volume and crashes in this area.

“So you’re looking at the right angler T-bone type of crashes, when we see a lot those occurring, it may be an indication that a traffic signal is appropriate at an intersection,” Buchanan said.

Roge says, “for patients that come in and out here it will make it way easier and for other businesses in this shopping center it’s going to make it much easier turn to get in and out of the parking lot.”

Come Wednesday the new traffic light will be in operation.