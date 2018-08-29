UPDATE: Ochsner deal to take over University Health complete

SHREVEPORT, LA - UPDATE: The Louisiana Governor's Office says the deal for Ochsner Health System to take over University Health in Shreveport is done.

It was announced last December that Ochsner Health System will take over operations at University Health Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe from BRF.

BRF took over operations at both hospitals in 2013.

“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to move forward in North Louisiana when it comes to health care,” said Gov. Edwards. “I believe the partnership that we are forging with Ochsner to take over the operations of the hospital and then to really work as partners with the LSU School of Medicine is going to strengthen the medical school, grow it over time and enable us to have better facilities that will provide healthcare better than we’ve ever ben able to provide in North Louisiana.”

As part of the agreement, a new governing board will be formed with representation from LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner and the North Louisiana communities being served.

To ensure the success of the long-term partnership, funding sources have been identified to support the healthcare joint venture in north Louisiana without requiring additional state funds.

The agreements regarding this public private partnership are subject to approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors and will be discussed by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. Once the required approvals have been received, a formal announcement of this new partnership will be made in North Louisiana.

ORIGINAL: The Louisiana Governor's Office says the deal for Ochsner Health System to take over University Health in Shreveport is close to being completed.

Today Matt Block, Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards, told the Joint Legislative Budget Committee that the deal should be done in about six weeks.

'Over the next six weeks or so, we expect this deal to be completed. This is a complicated arrangement that is being discussed and its why it has taken so long to put together' said Block.

The completed deal will be presented to the committee, but does not require the JLBC's approval.

Meanwhile, State Senator Greg Tarver has sent a letter to Gov. Edwards objecting to who might be appointed to the board that would oversee both hospitals. Tarver says an appointment of Steve Skrivanos would be unacceptable to him. Steve Skrivanos served as BRF Chairman from 2012-2016.

Click here to read Tarver's letter.

In response, BRF released this statement to KTAL NBC 6.

'BRF representation on the eight-person hospital governing board would bring historical perspective of system operations and a wealth of community insight that is important for a successful transition. This will ensure to our 3,200 employees and to the 500,000 patients that we see each year that the improvements we have instituted over the last five years will continue. The makeup of the advisory boards in Shreveport and Monroe has yet to be determined.'