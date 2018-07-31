UPDATE: Parents of Daysean Combest sue City of Shreveport for wrongful death

UPDATE: The City of Shreveport did say a study on the drainage system is still underway.

As far as the lawsuit filed by the parents of Daysean Combest, they released this statement.

“The City of Shreveport is aware of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Daysean Combest. Ordinarily, the City does not comment on pending litigation, but a matter like this affects not only a grieving home; but also our community. Our hearts are with his family and we will work to conclude this lawsuit with as little emotional impact to them as possible. However, the City of Shreveport must explore all the issues of fact and law related to the passing of Daysean. There are many items to be discussed with the parties and witnesses who are involved. While this process is ongoing we continue to thank the men and women of the Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department, Public Works, Engineering, Water and Sewerage and the countless others who worked tirelessly to bring conclusion to that painful moment in time.”

ORIGINAL:The parents of a little boy, who died nearly a year ago after being swept away in a drainage ditch, are suing the City of Shreveport.

7-year-old Daysean Combest was swept away in a ditch near his home on August 1st.

His body was found two days later.

His parents are suing the City of Shreveport for damages in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week, does not say what monetary amount the parents are seeking from the city.

His death prompted calls for the city to make the drainage system safer and to prevent another tragedy like this from happening.