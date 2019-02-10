UPDATE: Police identify man fatally shot by homeowner during break-in

UPDATE: The man shot by a Bossier resident Sunday morning has been identified as identified as 26-year-old Richard Bernard Williams of Bossier City.

Detectives collected evidence that Williams was forcibly attempting to enter the house when he was shot by the homeowner.

When complete, Bossier police will turn over findings from the investigation to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on June Lane.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Bossier City Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of June Lane.

First responders located a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to LSU Oschner Health hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation by detectives indicates that the homeowner shot the man as he was trying to break into the residence.