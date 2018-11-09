UPDATE: Police investigating homicide after 2 bodies discovered inside burning car

UPDATE: 12:30 P.M.

Police are investigating a homicide after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning car in Shreveport.

Shortly before midnight Thursday officers discovered a white Kia Forte sedan engulfed in flames, parked in the driveway of an abandoned home in the 3400 block of Penick St.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze two bodies believed to be that of a man and a woman were found in the vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the bodies where scientific means will be conducted to identify the remains.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about the crime should call (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

Additionally, detectives are working to determine if there is any connection between the grisly discovery and a missing persons report filed with the department around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, in which a male and female adult were reported missing by family members.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Officer Christina Curtis with the Shreveport Police Department, the Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were called to the 3400 blocks of Penick Street and San Jacinto on Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

Emergency crews found a man and woman dead inside the burned vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at the time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

Stay with www.Arklatexhomepage.com for more on this developing story.