UPDATE: Repairs made to water mains, boil water notice issued to customers

UPDATE: City of Marshall Public Works crews have completed repairs to the water mains that ruptured earlier today, Jan. 7, and water is being restored to customers.

The breaks occurred mainly in areas south of Pinecrest Drive, including but not limited to: Carolanne Blvd., Bergstrom Pl., and Five Notch Road and areas south of Highway 59.

If residents had little to no water pressure because of the breaks, they will need to boil any water used for consumption for two (2) minutes, until the city provides a notice otherwise. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the breaks.

A Bac- T water sample will be taken to Anna Lab and based on the results, boil water notices should be rescinded tomorrow.

Customers with questions can contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4487.

ORIGINAL: Public Works crews are currently working to repair several water main breaks in the City of Marshall.

The water main breaks happened Monday morning in areas south of Pinecrest Dr., including but not limited to: Carolanne Blvd., Bergstrom Pl., and Five Notch Rd. and areas south of Hwy 59.

The city is aware that customers have little to no water pressure and are working as quickly as possible to fix the issue.

Customers can report water pressure issues to the Public Works Department at 903-935-4487.