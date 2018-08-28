UPDATE: School rescinds hair policy after controversy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TERRYTOWN, LA - UPDATE: A south Louisiana Catholic school official is rescinding its policy forbidding hair extensions.

Video of Faith Fennidy dejectedly walking out of Christ the King Elementary School last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. The video has been viewed well over two million times on Facebook.

A state judge blocked enforcement of the rule after the families of Faith and another girl, Tyrielle Davis, filed suit.

A lawyer for the Fennidy family, James Williams, and officials with the archdiocese said last week they would meet on Monday. But a statement from RaeNell Houston, the superintendent Archdiocese of New Orleans schools, says the family postponed, then canceled the meeting. Emails to the Williams' law firm were not immediately returned Monday night.

Houston's statement said Fennidy's family, and the family of Tyrielle Davis, another student who joined in a lawsuit over the policy, were told last week that Christ the King's hair extension policy had been rescinded.

ORIGINAL:

Video of a girl being kicked out of a south Louisiana school over her hair is going viral.

It happened Monday at Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown, LA.

The student has extensions, and school administrators say it's school policy for students to have only "natural" hair, and that the student and her parents knew the policy before the start of school, which was last week.

The girl's brother posted video to Facebook of her crying in class and walking out of the school.

The video has gone viral and has over one million views.