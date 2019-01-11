UPDATE: Second suspect arrested after gun found at Byrd High School

UPDATE: Caddo Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection with a loaded gun found at Byrd High School.

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were notified this past Friday that a janitor at Byrd found a handgun behind a trash can in a boys bathroom of the main building. The gun was turned over to the School Resource Officer, Sheriff’s Cpl. Shannon Cornelius, and the Sheriff’s Office was contacted to respond to the school.

A 15-year-old male student was arrested for placing the gun in the bathroom. After further investigation by Det. Larry Pierce, a second suspect, age 16, was identified as the person who originally brought the gun to school. The gun was in a backpack when the 16 year old gave it to the 15 year old to hold for him. The 15 year old later stashed the gun in the bathroom.

Both teens were booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention for carrying a firearm on school property and the illegal carrying of weapons.

ORIGINAL:

Caddo parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Cindy Chadwick has confirmed to NBC 6 and FOX 33 that a loaded nine-millimeter handgun was found at Byrd High school today.

The gun was found by in the boy’s bathroom around 2pm behind a trash can. The investigation continues into who the gun belongs to.