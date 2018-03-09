UPDATE: SFD bomb squad responds to threat at local school

UPDATE:

The Shreveport Fire Department Bomb Squad received a 911 call advising of a possible threat at the

Magnolia School of Excellence Grades 6-12, located in the 2200 Blk. of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

The call was received at 11:36 a.m. and units from the Shreveport Fire Department Bomb Squad arrived on scene at 11:47 a.m.

Shreveport Fire Investigators requested assistance from the Bossier City Fire Department for the use of their explosive dogs.

The teams search the entire school campus and no threat was found. The school resumed normal operations after the search.

Fire Investigators are questioning a juvenile at this time, but no arrests have been made. This is an active and ongoing investigation

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 14-year-old is in custody after he allegedly said he was going to blow up a local school.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Police say the student allegedly made the threat after getting into an argument with other students.

The school did not evacuate but parents checked their children out of class as a precaution.

The school will be closed for the rest of the day.

