UPDATE: Shreveport/Bossier City locations not impacted by Sears closures

UPDATE: The Sears stores in Shreveport and Bossier City will not be impacted by the latest round of closures.

Sears announced Thursday that they’ll close at least 72 Sears and Kmart “non-profitable” stores set for closure “In the near future.”

Sears and Kmart had a total of 3500 U.S. stores between them when they merged in 2005.

But the company has closed nearly 4-hundred stores during the past year. The Sears store in Texarkana, TX was among them.

Sears has lost more than $11 billion since 2010, its last profitable year.