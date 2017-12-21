UPDATE: Suspect arrested after house explosion kills small child

UPDATE: Ricky Carter, 27, of Logan County has been arrested and is being held at the Logan County Detention Center on charges of 1st degree murder and arson in connection with an investigation being lead by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.



The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was requested to investigate the death of a two year old child, after the Paris Police Department responded to a loud noise complaint that occurred yesterday morning (December 21st) in the area of South Elm Street, in the Paris city limits.



When officers arrived in the area, they noticed a residence, 1704 South Elm Street, on fire.



A Paris Police Officer entered the residence and assisted Ricky Carter, who was staying at the residence, with carrying four minor children out of the burning home. Carter, along with three of the children were not injured.

The two year old child was transported to a local hospital, and pronounced deceased. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine manner and cause of death.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation with assistance from the ASP Fire Marshal’s Section, the ASP Crimes against Children Division (CACD), the Paris Police Department and the Paris Fire Department.



The investigation is continuing.

ORIGINAL:

A small child is dead after a house explosion in Logan County.

It happened in Paris, Arkansas around 5 a.m. Thursday. Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks says the child could be 2-years-old.

There was a man and other children inside the home, but all were able to get out safely. He says that man was arrested for having outstanding warrants.

The cause for the explosion is being investigated.