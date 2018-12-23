UPDATE: Suspect arrested after shooting injures three in Vivian, LA

UPDATE: Deputies have arrested a suspect in the early morning shooting that injured three people outside a party in Vivian.

The shooting happened as a party was letting out at the National Guard Armory in Vivian.

Deputies arrested Keshawn York, 17, of Vivian, for attempted second-degree murder. Witnesses said York fired into a crowd of people from a moving vehicle.

York was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and was later booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in a culvert on Centerville Road.

ORIGINAL: Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Vivian.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to North Caddo Memorial Hospital in Vivian where a 16-year-old boy arrived with a graze wound to the head. He was later transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he was treated an released.

Two other victims – Xzariel McFarland, 20, and Frankie Kimble, 20, both of Plain Dealing – went by private vehicle to Willis Knighton-North in Shreveport. Kimble received a graze wound to the calf and McFarland was shot in the shoulder. Both were treated and released.

Sheriff’s detective are still interviewing witnesses but said gunfire was reported as a party was letting out at the National Guard Armory at 625 Park Drive in Vivian.