UPDATE: Suspect charged in crash that killed Bossier man

UPDATE: The victim who was killed in Thursday night’s fatal crash in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard is identified as Joshuah Fruge, 38, of Bossier City. His wife, Veronica Fruge, 37, and son, Pacey Fruge, 14, were passengers in his vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck – Larry Thomas Daughtry, 33, of Katy, Texas – was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury (2 counts) and DWI. Daughtry was booked into the Bossier City Jail after being treated and released from a local hospital.

ORIGINAL:

A head on collision late Thursday night in Bossier City leaves one man dead.

Police say the crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Witnesses say a Lincoln MKZ passenger car was southbound on Barksdale Boulevard when it was hit head on by a Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck that was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Lincoln was killed in the crash, two passengers in the car were taken to University health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to University Health, also with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.