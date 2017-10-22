UPDATE: Suspect wanted for injuring officers in custody

UPDATE: Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Tevin Love just after noon Monday in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

The task force members made contact with Love after receiving information that he was at the mall.

(PRESS RELEASE) The Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help with finding a suspect wanted on multiple criminal charges for injuring two officers Friday morning while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Tevin Love, 26, of Ringgold, Louisiana is wanted on charges of resisting an officer with violence or force, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, driving with a suspended license and running a red light. Total bond on all charges is $752,000.

Just before 7:30 a.m. a Bossier City police officer stopped Love’s car in the parking lot of the Brookshire’s grocery store in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard after seeing Love run a red light at the intersection of Jimmie Davis Highway and Sunflower Boulevard.

After Love was found to be driving with a suspended license, the officer along with another officer who had arrived on the scene attempted to place Love under arrest. That’s when Love began to struggle with both officers and managed to break free. Love then ran away as the two officers gave chase on foot. Love managed to return to his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed south on Barksdale Boulevard. Other responding officers engaged Love in a brief pursuit however it was ended for public safety concerns due to the heavy amount of morning traffic on the roadway. The two officers who attempted to take Love into custody received minor injuries.

Love is described as a black male, 5’7”, 140 pounds and has multiple tattoos on both arms and his upper chest. The vehicle he was driving is a navy blue 2014 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana tags 929AWJ.

Anyone with information regarding Love’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.