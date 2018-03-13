UPDATE: Suspect wanted in fatal hit & run in custody

UPDATE: The suspect wanted in the fatal hit & run of a mentally challenged man from 2015 is now in custody.

Emily Fields is charged with hit and run driving and obstruction of justice. Her bond is set at $60,000.



ORIGINAL:

Shreveport Police Crash investigators have procured a warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of funning down an elderly, mentally challenged man in Shreveport back in 2015.

Back on October 4, 2015, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the 7600 block of Fairfield Avenue relative to a hit and run involving a pedestrian. At their arrival, officers learned the elderly victim, Nathaniel Nicholson, had been struck by a passing motorist who fled the scene. Nicholson, who was clinically mentally challenged suffered serious injuries after being struck and left along the roadway. Upon being transported to University Health hospital, Nicholson succumbed to his injuries.

Since the investigation began, investigators have worked tirelessly if efforts to identify the person believed responsible for such a despicable crime. During the investigative process, authorities were able to locate evidence left at the scene, along with additional information to learn the car that struck Nicholson was a Honda Accord. Investigators ultimately learned the driver of the sedan was identified as 28 year old Emily R. Fields of the 2100 block of Nina Street in Bossier City, Louisiana. It is believed Fields, after running down Nicholson, had her car repaired and painted in order to avoid having any evidence gathered related to the crime. Fields, who has been on the run for two years, was last known to be driving a dark colored, 2003, Honda Accord with Louisiana license plates (YAH046). Investigators are now seeking to apprehend Fields, who may have fled the area and possibly be living in the Dallas, Texas vicinity. Fields has been charged with Felony Hit and Run and Obstruction of Justice. Persons with any information on the whereabouts of Emily Fields is asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.