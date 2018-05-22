UPDATE: Suspect wanted in multiple investigations identified

UPDATE:

Authorities have identified a suspect wanted in connection with several car burglaries, car thefts and the attempted murder of a deputy.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 20-year-old Francisco Davis.

Davis is wanted for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who may have information regarding several car burglaries, car thefts, and the attempted murder of a deputy.

At 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, Sheriff’s Sgt. Glenn Cornell was on his way home when he spotted the interior light on in a vehicle in the 8300 block of Creekdale.

Cornell stopped to investigate and found that the vehicle had been burglarized. He then noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.

When he tried to stop the car, the driver sped up and attempted to run over him. Deputies pursued the car to Roy Road where the driver abandoned his vehicle – which was later determined to be stolen from Bossier Parish – and fled into the woods.

During the investigation that followed, deputies found that three other vehicles had been burglarized in the 8200 block of Creekdale, the 6100 block of Shadow Wood Drive, and the 8300 block of Woodmill.

A gun was stolen from the vehicle on Woodmill and was later found near the location of the car break-in in the 8300 block of Creekdale. A resident at the Creekdale address also reported to authorities that a man tried to enter her home through the back door.

Deputies obtained pictures of the man and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Deputies are also investigating the report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma from the 4200 block of Roy Road in the same area where the vehicle burglary suspect abandoned the car that had previously been stolen from Bossier.

Caddo deputies are investigating the crimes along with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport and Bossier City police departments, and the Louisiana State Police.

Anyone who who can identify this man is urged to contact Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Andy Scoggins at (318) 675-2170 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

