UPDATE: Teen charged in Bossier and Dallas string of sexual assaults

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a series of rapes in Far North Dallas.

In addition, the teenager is also considered to be a suspect in a homicide from earlier this week, as well as two prior sexual assaults from Louisiana, according to investigators.

Police have not named the teenager, but said that he was arrested without incident late Thursday and is being held in a juvenile detention facility as of Friday morning.

Two sexual assaults were reported at Far North Dallas apartments less than a mile apart in mid-September. The first happened on Sept. 12 in the 14200 block of Dallas Parkway, and the second took place on Sep. 19 in the 14100 block of Montfort Drive.

A third incident took place on Oct. 30 in the 6000 block of Pineland Drive in northeast Dallas.

In all three incidents, a male suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door and asked for either work or money, but then threatened the victim with a weapon, forced his way inside and raped her, according to police.

The circumstances of those crimes, the description of the suspect and physical evidence from the scene appeared to match two earlier sexual assaults from Bossier City, LA, from the spring, according to investigators there.

The suspect is also being looked at in connection to a homicide Tuesday at an apartment in the 5400 block of Peterson Lane – not far from the previous sexual assaults. The victim in that case, Maria Ezquerro, 23, died from “homicidal violence,” according to authorities.

Original story:

KDFW — The man police believe is responsible for three sexual assaults in Dallas is also likely responsible for other attacks in Bossier City.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said Bossier City Police contacted the Dallas Police Department about two similar unsolved sexual assaults that happened in their city.

They believe the same man may have committed the crimes because the description and actions of the suspect match those reported in the Dallas cases.

Castro said, “We’re asking anybody that may know of an individual who meets the suspect description – a young black male between the ages of 16 and 19 and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall – who was in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in March or April of 2018 and who is currently in the Dallas area to please call Det. Haecker at 214-671-3610.”

The most recent Dallas attack happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Pineland Dr. in northeast Dallas.

Two other attacks happened in September at apartment complexes on Dallas Parkway and Montfort Dr.

In all of the cases, the victims said a young black make knocked on their door and asked for either a donation or work. He then pushed his way into their apartment to rape them.

All of the victims reported seeing a mark on the suspect’s wrist. He also had a box-fade haircut and carried a weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information should contact DPD.