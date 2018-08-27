UPDATE: Texarkana, Tx City Council to vote on annexation tonight Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Texas - UPDATE: The Texarkana City Council will vote tonight on whether or not to annex land.

Earlier this month the council voted to annex five pieces of land.

This land being considered tonight is for 23 acres of land on either side of Richmond Road.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 220 Texas Blvd.

ORIGINAL: The Texarkana, Texas city council held a special meeting to discuss annexing property.Last Monday council members voted to annex five of seven pieces of land.

They agreed to postpone voting on one territory. After reviewing the proposed area, no changes were made.

Council members will vote whether or not to annex the land at the next regular board meeting..



"I want to make sure that the council had any further questions or comments in reference to this particular area that those comments were given the opportunity to be presented and they were," Bob Bruggerman, Texarkana, Texas Mayor.

The meeting is scheduled for August 27th at 6:00 pm.



