UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in Mystikal sexual assault case

UPDATE:

The third suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault case that involves the rapper “Mystikal” is now behind bars.



Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday Tenichia Wafford turned herself in at Caddo Correctional Center.



Wafford has been charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape and her bond has been set at $200,000.



All suspect wanted in this case are in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Michael Lawrence Tyler, known as the rapper “Mystikal” turned himself in to Caddo Correctional Center this afternoon.

A warrant was issued for Tyler’s arrest late last week, after an investigation into an alleged October 2016 sexual assault at 300 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport .

Investigators collected witness statements, statements from the victim, and physical evidence from the scene. Investigators submitted that physical evidence to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Sex Crimes Investigators were notified that the DNA evidence recovered during the initial investigation linked Tyler, of Prairieville, La. and Averweone Holman, 26, of Killeen, Texas to the alleged rape.

Investigators secured warrants for Tyler and Holman charging each with one count of First Degree Rape. Bond was set at two million dollars each. The US Marshall’s Task Force arrested Holman in Killeen, Texas on August 18, 2017.

After Investigators procured the warrants for Tyler and Holman a female associate of theirs, Tenichia Wafford, 42, of Harker Heights, Texas allegedly sought the victim out in an effort to convince her to drop the charges against Tyler and Holman.

Investigators subsequently obtained a warrant for Wafford’s arrest charging her with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tenichia Wafford to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the organizations website at Lockemup.org.