UPDATE: Three injured in Stoner Boat Launch shooting spree

UPDATE:

A Sunday night shooting spree at the Stoner Boat Launch left three people injured and Shreveport police looking for answers.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, SPD patrol officers responded to a shots fired call at the Stoner Avenue boat launch just off Clyde Fant Parkway.

As they arrived at the scene, they learned two adult males were suffering gunshot wounds following a barrage of gunfire that erupted on the parking lot adjacent to the launch.

The two men, who were present along with many other persons on the parking lot, were taken via ambulance to University Health for injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

A third male shooting victim arrived at University Health hospital by private transport shortly after the incident, and later advised he was injured while attending a function at the boat launch.

Preliminary information suggested a fourth victim, but during the follow-up investigation, it was learned only three persons were injured and not four as originally communicated.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Just as initial responding officers were arriving at the scene of the crime, patrolmen began to pursue a light colored Mercury Grand Marquis that was observed fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit traveled into Bossier City, Louisiana, where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

It remains unclear of the role of the fleeing driver.

Authorities are working at this hour to determine the identity of the persons responsible for the shooting and are asking those persons with any information about the crime to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org or go to P3tips.com to submit an anonymous tip. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.