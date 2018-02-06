UPDATE: Two more clerks cited in follow-up alcohol sales operation

UPDATE:

Two additional store clerks have been cited after Caddo Sheriff’s deputies conducted another operation to identify businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

Last week the Youth Services Division cited seven people for the illegal sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21. On Thursday, deputies cited two more.

The following is a list of employees who were cited and the locations where the violations took place.

Kristian Marzula, of Shreveport, employee of the Circle K, 11000 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville; and

Chesserrea Holland, of Waskom, employee of Lickskillet Liquor, 10000 block of Hwy. 79 in Greenwood.

A total of 26 businesses were checked on Thursday. Businesses where no violation occurred were

1. Relay Station, 10281 Hwy. 1 South, Shreveport;

2. Stonewall Liquor, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

3. First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;

4. Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

5. S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

6. General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville;

7. The Derrick, 6782 Colquitt Road, Keithville;

8. Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311Springridge Texas Line, Springridge;

9. Relay Station, 9110 Hwy. 79, Greenwood;

10. Outlaw Bar, 11650 Hwy. 80, Greenwood;

11. Longwood General Store, 3502 North Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;

12. Crossroad Grocery, 10705 South Louisiana Street, Ida;

13. Magnolia Club, 22300 Hwy. 1, Rodessa;

14. JR’S Saloon, 15596 Hwy. 1, Vivian;

15. 7&7 Food Store, 923 South Pine, Vivian;

16. Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine, Vivian;

17. E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine, Vivian;

18. Cash Magic, 14347 Hwy. 1, Vivian;

19. Channel Marker Lounge, 11001 Hwy. 1, Oil City;

20. Food Fast #84 Exxon, 5875 North Market, Shreveport;

21. Super S Travel Center, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Mira;

22. Walmart, 4701 North Port Blvd., Shreveport;

23. Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport; and

24. Dixie Quick Mart, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Seven store clerks have been cited for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Over the past week the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division checked several businesses for

violations.

The following is a list of employees who illegally sold alcohol to minors: