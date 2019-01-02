UPDATE: Winning ticket sold for $425 million New Year's jackpot
SHREVEPORT, LA - UPDATE: A ticket sold in Long Island, New York, matched all the numbers to win the $425 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.
ORIGINAL: If you're looking for a great way to start 2019, this is it.
$415 million is up for grabs in a New Year's Day Mega Millions lottery drawing.
It’s only the fifth time Mega Millions will hold a drawing on the first day of the year. Those drawings haven’t produced a winner since 2008.
The cash option will get you $248.8 million up front.
