UPDATE:Victims identified in early-Saturday-morning fire in Campti

UPDATE: The two adults and one child who died in a residential fire in Campti, La. have been identified, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victims as Keith McHellen, 53, Nelsoener Bush, 45, and 6-year-old Issaiah Brown died in the fire that destroyed the mobile home they were sleeping in.

Natchitoches Fire District #3 responded to the call about the fire in the 1800 block of Clark Road in Campti around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 14.

The bodies of McHellen and Bush were discovered in a bedroom on the north end of the trailer, while little Issaiah Brown’s body was discovered on the west side of the structure.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office

At this time, due to the extent of the fire damage, investigators are still trying to determine an exact origin and cause. However, investigators do not believe the fire to be suspicious at this time.