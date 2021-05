SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can now travel on the US 80 overpass near the Texas state line in Caddo Parish.

According to DOTD, the US 80 overpass over I-20 west of Greenwood reopened Thursday after being shut down for emergency bridge repairs.

DOTD officials said the all I-20 eastbound lanes under the US 80 overpass are also open.