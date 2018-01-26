US District Court denies motion to halt removal of Confederate monument

The US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana denied a motion by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to halt the removal of the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The ruling was issued Friday morning by US District Court Judge Robert G. James.

Parish Attorney Donna Frazier said, “The Parish is pleased that the Court accepted our arguments that the UDC does not own the land under the monument. The Parish is prepared for the next phase of litigation.”

The Court determined that the UDC did not demonstrate that it would prevail on the merits of claims against the Parish because the UDC could not prove that it has ownership of the land on which the monument sits.

Judge James noted, “The UDC faces the uphill battle of trying to prove that the words of 1903 minutes are sufficient to establish its ownership of that plot as a matter of law. Based on the evidence presented, the Court concludes that UDC has failed to meet that burden, or to show that it is entitled to relief otherwise.”

The full ruling can be found at: http://www.caddo.org/DocumentCenter/View/1222 .