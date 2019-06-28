USPS: Saturday mail delivery in Shreveport could be impacted for mailman funeral

The U.S. Postal Service says mail delivery Saturday in Shreveport could be impact for the funeral of Antonio Williams.

Williams was shot and killed while delivering mail last Saturday.

“We are sensitive to the wishes of Mr. Williams’s coworkers and colleagues to attend his funeral services. Arrangements have been made to allow employees who want to attend services to do so” said USPS spokesman Albert Ruiz.

Ruiz tells KTAL/KMSS that mail delivery for the Shreveport area will be made as normal on Saturday. Some customers may receive mail earlier or, in some cases, later than usual on Saturday.

Meanwhile, visitation services for Williams will be held today from Noon – 2 p.m. at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

On Saturday the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help pay for Williams’ funeral.