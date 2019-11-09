VA employees concerned after doll found hanging from noose

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center are asking for answers after a disturbing display was discovered inside the facility.

A doll was found hanging from a cabinet from what appeared to be a noose. The doll’s feet also bound together.

The American Federation of Government Employees’ Union President Chandra Baker said the doll was o display for about two weeks before being reported by an exterminator.

Baker said she represents more than 800 of the 2,000 employees at the facility. She said many are now fearful to go to work.

“We don’t know if we’re safe or not,” said Baker. “They have not yet said, ‘Yes this is a safe place. We know this is a safe place.’ Mentally, emotionally, physically, psychologically, we don’t know. I can’t answer that.”

The VA provided a statement on the incident:

“On Friday, November 1, a racially offensive display was found in one of our workrooms used by medical residents. Conduct such as this is never acceptable and flies in the face of our personal and organizational values.

The individual responsible has been identified, and the person, who was not a VA employee or a Veteran, is no longer welcome here. Additionally, we contacted the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and we hope to release the findings soon.” Shannon Arledge

Public Affairs Officer

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

