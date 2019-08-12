Valliant schools shut down for second day over E. coli contamination

VALLIANT, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Public schools will be closed for a second day in one southeast Oklahoma school district due to concerns about E. coli in the water system.

The City of Valliant was notified Friday that the water system was contaminated with the bacteria, certain strains of which can cause illness including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes vomiting.

“Although I am assured the failing sample came from an isolated area, it is my duty to act with an abundance of caution concerning the health and safety of our students,” Superintendent Craig Wall said in a message to parents on Friday.

A boil order is in effect and the city has been flushing the system, but Valliant Public Schools canceled Monday’s classes as a precaution. By Monday afternoon, the school district decided to cancel classes for Tuesday, as well.

“The City of Valliant remains under a Boil Order and results of additional testing will not be available until at least Tuesday afternoon. As a result, SCHOOL WILL NOT BE IN SESSION ON TUESDAY, AUG 13. I understand that this is a frustrating and inconvenient situation. I encourage everyone to support those entities that are working to rectify this problem,” Wall said Tuesday in announcing the additional day of canceled classes.

Residents of the area on the city’s water system are urged to continue to boil any water that will be used for food preparation, personal hygiene, dishwashing or drinking/ice. Those who have ice makers are also reminded to dump the ice and not use it as it might be contaminated.

