SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in the Western Hills neighborhood Friday morning is under investigation.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of I-20 W and Pines Rd just before 4:00 a.m. A white van is overturned on I-20 and the right lane is closed while crews work on the scene.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.